The Milwaukee Bucks, Pat Connaughton included, hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Connaughton, in his last time out, had in a 117-104 win over the 76ers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Connaughton's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Pat Connaughton Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.8 7.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.1 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 13.8 12.6 PR 13.5 12.5 11.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Pat Connaughton's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Pat Connaughton Insights vs. the Wizards

Connaughton is responsible for attempting 6.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.0 per game.

Connaughton is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Connaughton's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are 16th in the NBA, allowing 113.9 points per game.

The Wizards give up 42.6 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

The Wizards concede 24.6 assists per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Pat Connaughton vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 24 8 7 2 2 0 1 1/3/2023 32 11 2 2 3 0 0 1/1/2023 29 10 3 0 2 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Connaughton or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.