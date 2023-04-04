After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jesse Winker and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jesse Winker At The Plate (2022)

  • Winker hit .219 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 85 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters last season, he ranked 120th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 40th and he was 121st in slugging.
  • Winker picked up a base hit in 74 of 136 games last year (54.4%), with more than one hit in 23 of those contests (16.9%).
  • He hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games last year (14 of 136), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Winker drove in a run in 25.0% of his 136 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 10.3% of those games (14). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He came around to score 46 times in 136 games (33.8%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (3.7%).

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
62 GP 72
.203 AVG .232
.331 OBP .356
.294 SLG .382
10 XBH 19
4 HR 10
19 RBI 34
48/38 K/BB 55/47
0 SB 0
Home Away
62 GP 74
33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (55.4%)
7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (21.6%)
21 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (33.8%)
4 (6.5%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%)
10 (16.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (32.4%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in the league.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in the league).
  • The Mets will look to Scherzer (1-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 38-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.000), and 38th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
