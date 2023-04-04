Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks match up versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 117-104 win over the 76ers (his previous action) Antetokounmpo posted 33 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

In this article we will dive into Antetokounmpo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 31.1 31.0 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 11.1 Assists 6.5 5.6 6.4 PRA 48.5 48.5 48.5 PR 42.5 42.9 42.1 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.5



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 17.9% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.4 per contest.

He's connected on 0.8 threes per game, or 4.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Antetokounmpo's Bucks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 113.9 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

The Wizards concede 42.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.

The Wizards allow 24.6 assists per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 36 23 9 13 0 3 0 1/3/2023 37 55 10 7 0 0 2

