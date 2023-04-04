The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers will play on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Pete Alonso and Willy Adames among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Brewers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers hit 219 homers last season, which ranked third in the league.

Fueled by 486 extra-base hits, the Brewers ranked 10th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage last season.

Milwaukee's .234 batting average ranked 22nd in the majors last season.

Milwaukee scored 725 runs last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

The Brewers had the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).

Milwaukee had a 9.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Brewers pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.85 last year, which ranked 12th in MLB.

Milwaukee had a combined WHIP of just 1.218 as a pitching staff, which was the 10th-best in baseball last season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Wade Miley to the mound for his first start this season.

The 36-year-old lefty last pitched Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds, tossing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Marcus Stroman 4/1/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Brandon Woodruff Justin Steele 4/2/2023 Cubs W 9-5 Away Eric Lauer Jameson Taillon 4/3/2023 Mets W 10-0 Home Freddy Peralta Carlos Carrasco 4/4/2023 Mets - Home Wade Miley Max Scherzer 4/5/2023 Mets - Home Corbin Burnes David Peterson 4/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Woodruff Jack Flaherty 4/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Eric Lauer Jordan Montgomery 4/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Freddy Peralta Jake Woodford 4/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Wade Miley Zac Gallen

