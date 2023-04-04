Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (3-1) versus the New York Mets (3-2) at American Family Field should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 9--1 in favor of the Brewers, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on April 4.

The Mets will look to Max Scherzer versus the Brewers and Wade Miley.

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 9, Mets -1.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers came away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, Milwaukee won five of 15 games when listed as at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Last season Milwaukee was the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (725 total).

The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

Brewers Schedule