William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
William Contreras -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on April 3 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
William Contreras At The Plate (2022)
- Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- Contreras reached base via a hit in 63 of 100 games last season (63.0%), including multiple hits in 24.0% of those games (24 of them).
- He homered in 17.0% of his games in 2022 (17 of 100), including 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras picked up an RBI in 32 of 100 games last year, with multiple RBIs in nine of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run in 39 of his 100 games a year ago (39.0%), with two or more runs scored 12 times (12.0%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.260
|AVG
|.294
|.347
|OBP
|.363
|.519
|SLG
|.494
|16
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|46/21
|K/BB
|58/19
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|28 (59.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (66.0%)
|10 (21.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (26.4%)
|20 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.8%)
|11 (23.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (11.3%)
|16 (34.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (30.2%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff led MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of one per game (12th in baseball).
- Carrasco makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- The 36-year-old righty started and threw four innings in his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Washington Nationals.
- In his 29 appearances last season he put together a 15-7 record, had a 3.97 ERA, and a 1.329 WHIP.
