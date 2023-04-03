Rowdy Tellez and Pete Alonso will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets on Monday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers ranked third-best in MLB action last season with 219 total home runs.

Last year the Brewers ranked 10th in baseball with a .408 slugging percentage.

Milwaukee went 32-14 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

New York was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 772 total runs last season.

Last year the Brewers' .315 on-base percentage ranked 13th in the majors.

Milwaukee struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Milwaukee pitched to a 3.85 ERA last season, which ranked 12th in baseball.

Brewers pitchers had a 1.218 WHIP last season, 10th-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta will start for the Brewers, his first of the season.

The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw four scoreless innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Miami Marlins.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Marcus Stroman 4/1/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Brandon Woodruff Justin Steele 4/2/2023 Cubs W 9-5 Away Eric Lauer Jameson Taillon 4/3/2023 Mets - Home Freddy Peralta Carlos Carrasco 4/4/2023 Mets - Home Wade Miley Max Scherzer 4/5/2023 Mets - Home Corbin Burnes David Peterson 4/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Woodruff Jack Flaherty 4/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Eric Lauer Jordan Montgomery 4/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Freddy Peralta Jake Woodford

