Monday's contest at American Family Field has the New York Mets (3-1) going head-to-head against the Milwaukee Brewers (2-1) at 2:10 PM (on April 3). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Mets, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta versus the Mets and Carlos Carrasco.

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers won 70, or 56%, of the 125 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, Milwaukee won 63 of its 108 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 725 total runs last season.

The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule