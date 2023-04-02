Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, Willy Adames (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Willy Adames At The Plate (2022)
- Adames hit .238 with 31 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
- He ranked 99th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball last season.
- Adames picked up at least one hit 93 times last year in 139 games played (66.9%), including multiple hits on 30 occasions (21.6%).
- Including the 139 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 29 of them (20.9%), homering in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames picked up an RBI in 58 games last season out 139 (41.7%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- He scored a run in 43.9% of his 139 games last season, with more than one run in 13.7% of those games (19).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|.235
|AVG
|.241
|.302
|OBP
|.301
|.477
|SLG
|.440
|32
|XBH
|30
|18
|HR
|13
|48
|RBI
|50
|88/27
|K/BB
|78/25
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|70
|48 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|45 (64.3%)
|13 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (24.3%)
|34 (49.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (38.6%)
|17 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (17.1%)
|31 (44.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|27 (38.6%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Taillon starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- The 31-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
- He ranked 34th in ERA (3.91), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 30th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
