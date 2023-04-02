William Contreras -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

William Contreras At The Plate (2022)

Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.

In 63.0% of his games last season (63 of 100), Contreras got a base hit, and in 24 of those games (24.0%) he recorded two or more hits.

He went yard in 17 of 100 games in 2022 (17.0%), including 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras picked up an RBI in 32 out of 100 games last year (32.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (9.0%).

He scored in 39 of 100 games last season (39.0%), including scoring more than once in 12.0% of his games (12 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 50 .260 AVG .294 .347 OBP .363 .519 SLG .494 16 XBH 19 12 HR 8 23 RBI 22 46/21 K/BB 58/19 2 SB 0 Home Away 47 GP 53 28 (59.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (66.0%) 10 (21.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (26.4%) 20 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.8%) 11 (23.4%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.3%) 16 (34.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (30.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)