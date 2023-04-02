William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
William Contreras -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
William Contreras At The Plate (2022)
- Contreras hit .278 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 40 walks.
- In 63.0% of his games last season (63 of 100), Contreras got a base hit, and in 24 of those games (24.0%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He went yard in 17 of 100 games in 2022 (17.0%), including 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras picked up an RBI in 32 out of 100 games last year (32.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (9.0%).
- He scored in 39 of 100 games last season (39.0%), including scoring more than once in 12.0% of his games (12 times).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.260
|AVG
|.294
|.347
|OBP
|.363
|.519
|SLG
|.494
|16
|XBH
|19
|12
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|46/21
|K/BB
|58/19
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|28 (59.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (66.0%)
|10 (21.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (26.4%)
|20 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.8%)
|11 (23.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (11.3%)
|16 (34.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (30.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Taillon makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 31-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
- His 3.91 ERA ranked 34th, 1.128 WHIP ranked 21st, and 7.7 K/9 ranked 30th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
