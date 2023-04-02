Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jesse Winker (on the back of going 1-for-1 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jesse Winker At The Plate (2022)
- Winker hit .219 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 85 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 120th, his on-base percentage ranked 40th, and he was 121st in the league in slugging.
- Winker got a hit in 74 of 136 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He homered in 14 of 136 games in 2022 (10.3%), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 of 136 games last season (25.0%), Winker drove in a run, and 14 of those games (10.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.
- In 46 of 136 games last season (33.8%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|72
|.203
|AVG
|.232
|.331
|OBP
|.356
|.294
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|10
|19
|RBI
|34
|48/38
|K/BB
|55/47
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|74
|33 (53.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (55.4%)
|7 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (21.6%)
|21 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (33.8%)
|4 (6.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.5%)
|10 (16.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|24 (32.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Taillon starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 31-year-old right-hander, started and went 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
- He ranked 34th in ERA (3.91), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 30th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
