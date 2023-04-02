On Sunday, Jesse Winker (on the back of going 1-for-1 with an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Cubs.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jesse Winker At The Plate (2022)

Winker hit .219 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 85 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 120th, his on-base percentage ranked 40th, and he was 121st in the league in slugging.

Winker got a hit in 74 of 136 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 23 of those games.

He homered in 14 of 136 games in 2022 (10.3%), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 34 of 136 games last season (25.0%), Winker drove in a run, and 14 of those games (10.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.

In 46 of 136 games last season (33.8%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 72 .203 AVG .232 .331 OBP .356 .294 SLG .382 10 XBH 19 4 HR 10 19 RBI 34 48/38 K/BB 55/47 0 SB 0 Home Away 62 GP 74 33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (55.4%) 7 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (21.6%) 21 (33.9%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (33.8%) 4 (6.5%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.5%) 10 (16.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 24 (32.4%)

