The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Antetokounmpo totaled 24 points and seven rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 140-99 loss against the Celtics.

In this article we will break down Antetokounmpo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 31.1 30.0 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 10.6 Assists 5.5 5.6 7.1 PRA 47.5 48.5 47.7 PR 41.5 42.9 40.6 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Giannis Antetokounmpo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the 76ers

Antetokounmpo is responsible for taking 17.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.4 per game.

He's put up 2.8 threes per game, or 5.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.5.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 110.5 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 41.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 23.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.5 makes per contest, fourth in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/4/2023 35 34 13 4 0 1 1 11/18/2022 34 25 14 4 1 1 1 10/20/2022 36 21 13 8 1 3 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Antetokounmpo or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.