The Milwaukee Brewers and Garrett Mitchell, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate (2022)

  • Mitchell hit .311 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • In 13 of 28 games last year (46.4%) Mitchell got at least one hit, and in six of those contests (21.4%) he picked up two or more.
  • He went deep in two of 28 games last year, going deep in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Mitchell drove in a run in seven of 28 games last season (25.0%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in eight of 28 games a year ago (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
16 GP 5
.364 AVG .176
.429 OBP .222
.568 SLG .176
5 XBH 0
2 HR 0
9 RBI 0
20/5 K/BB 8/1
5 SB 3
Home Away
20 GP 8
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%)
5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Taillon will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 31-year-old righty started the game and went 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors last year he ranked 34th in ERA (3.91), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 30th in K/9 (7.7).
