Christian Yelich -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate (2022)

Yelich had a .359 on-base percentage while slugging .381.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 73rd, his on-base percentage ranked 29th, and he was 111th in the league in slugging.

Yelich got a hit in 61.7% of his 154 games last year, with at least two hits in 26.0% of those contests.

He homered in 9.1% of his games in 2022 (14 of 154), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich drove in a run in 43 of 154 games last season (27.9%), with two or more RBIz in 10 of those contests (6.5%).

In 47.4% of his games last year (73 of 154), he scored at least one run, and in 23 (14.9%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 73 .250 AVG .251 .372 OBP .344 .408 SLG .353 27 XBH 16 9 HR 5 36 RBI 21 85/56 K/BB 77/37 9 SB 10 Home Away 79 GP 75 48 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (62.7%) 19 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%) 40 (50.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%) 9 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.7%) 25 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (24.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)