Christian Yelich -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Yelich At The Plate (2022)

  • Yelich had a .359 on-base percentage while slugging .381.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball last year, his batting average ranked 73rd, his on-base percentage ranked 29th, and he was 111th in the league in slugging.
  • Yelich got a hit in 61.7% of his 154 games last year, with at least two hits in 26.0% of those contests.
  • He homered in 9.1% of his games in 2022 (14 of 154), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yelich drove in a run in 43 of 154 games last season (27.9%), with two or more RBIz in 10 of those contests (6.5%).
  • In 47.4% of his games last year (73 of 154), he scored at least one run, and in 23 (14.9%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
78 GP 73
.250 AVG .251
.372 OBP .344
.408 SLG .353
27 XBH 16
9 HR 5
36 RBI 21
85/56 K/BB 77/37
9 SB 10
Home Away
79 GP 75
48 (60.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (62.7%)
19 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (28.0%)
40 (50.6%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (44.0%)
9 (11.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.7%)
25 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (24.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Taillon starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • The 31-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 1/3 innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.
  • He ranked 34th in ERA (3.91), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 30th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.