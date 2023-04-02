The Philadelphia 76ers (51-26) will lean on Joel Embiid (first in NBA, 33.0 points per game) when they square off against Giannis Antetokounmpo (fifth in league, 31.1) and the Milwaukee Bucks (55-22) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-PH.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. 76ers matchup.

Bucks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-PH

BSWI and NBCS-PH Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Bucks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Bucks average 117.0 points per game (seventh in the league) while giving up 113.1 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +299 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The 76ers have a +359 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 115.2 points per game, 14th in the league, and are allowing 110.5 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

The two teams average 232.2 points per game combined, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams together give up 223.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee is 42-31-4 ATS this season.

Philadelphia is 46-31-0 ATS this season.

Bucks and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +310 +145 - 76ers +1000 +475 -20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bucks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.