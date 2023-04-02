Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Brian Anderson At The Plate (2022)
- Anderson hit .222 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Anderson got a hit in 59.2% of his 98 games last season, with more than one hit in 15.3% of those games.
- He hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2022 (seven of 98), including 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Anderson drove in a run in 22.4% of his 98 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.1% of those games (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 35.7% of his 98 games last season, he touched home plate (35 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|44
|.243
|AVG
|.195
|.341
|OBP
|.280
|.397
|SLG
|.282
|16
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|11
|50/22
|K/BB
|51/17
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|44
|34 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|11 (20.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (9.1%)
|22 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (29.5%)
|5 (9.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (4.5%)
|13 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (20.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Taillon takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the 31-year-old righty, started and went 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
- Last season he ranked 34th in ERA (3.91), 21st in WHIP (1.128), and 30th in K/9 (7.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.