Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will meet Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers hit 219 homers last season, which ranked third in the league.

Fueled by 486 extra-base hits, the Brewers ranked 10th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage last season.

Milwaukee ranked 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

Milwaukee scored 725 runs last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

The Brewers had the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).

Milwaukee had a 9.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Brewers pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.85 last year, which ranked 12th in MLB.

Milwaukee had a combined WHIP of just 1.218 as a pitching staff, which was the 10th-best in baseball last season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send out Eric Lauer for his first start of the season.

The last time the lefty took the mound was on Tuesday, Oct. 4 last season, when he pitched six scoreless innings in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Marcus Stroman 4/1/2023 Cubs W 3-1 Away Brandon Woodruff Justin Steele 4/2/2023 Cubs - Away Eric Lauer Jameson Taillon 4/3/2023 Mets - Home Freddy Peralta Carlos Carrasco 4/4/2023 Mets - Home Wade Miley Max Scherzer 4/5/2023 Mets - Home Corbin Burnes David Peterson 4/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Woodruff Jack Flaherty 4/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Eric Lauer Jordan Montgomery

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.