Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Victor Caratini is back in the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers and will face Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Victor Caratini At The Plate (2022)
- Caratini hit .199 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- Caratini got a hit 43 times last year in 96 games (44.8%), including nine multi-hit games (9.4%).
- He hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2022 (nine of 96), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games last season (21 of 96), with two or more RBIs in 10 of those games (10.4%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 24 of 96 games last season (25.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.142
|AVG
|.266
|.238
|OBP
|.377
|.223
|SLG
|.484
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|14
|RBI
|20
|33/15
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|18 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (54.3%)
|2 (4.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.2%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (28.3%)
|2 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (15.2%)
|8 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (28.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Steele will start for the Cubs, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Aug. 27, the 27-year-old southpaw started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Over his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP, compiling a 4-7 record.
