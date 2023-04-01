After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)

Tellez racked up 116 hits with a .219 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 120th, his on-base percentage ranked 87th, and he was 36th in the league in slugging.

In 52.9% of his games last season (81 of 153), Tellez got a base hit, and in 31 of those games (20.3%) he recorded two or more hits.

He homered in 30 of 153 games in 2022 (19.6%), including 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez drove in a run in 51 games last year out 153 (33.3%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.

He scored a run in 55 of his 153 games a year ago (35.9%), with more than one run scored 11 times (7.2%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 76 .231 AVG .208 .338 OBP .294 .537 SLG .391 34 XBH 24 22 HR 13 52 RBI 37 62/41 K/BB 59/30 2 SB 0 Home Away 76 GP 77 42 (55.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (50.6%) 14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (22.1%) 28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (35.1%) 18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (15.6%) 26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (32.5%)

