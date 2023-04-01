Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate (2022)
- Tellez racked up 116 hits with a .219 batting average.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 120th, his on-base percentage ranked 87th, and he was 36th in the league in slugging.
- In 52.9% of his games last season (81 of 153), Tellez got a base hit, and in 31 of those games (20.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
- He homered in 30 of 153 games in 2022 (19.6%), including 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez drove in a run in 51 games last year out 153 (33.3%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He scored a run in 55 of his 153 games a year ago (35.9%), with more than one run scored 11 times (7.2%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|76
|.231
|AVG
|.208
|.338
|OBP
|.294
|.537
|SLG
|.391
|34
|XBH
|24
|22
|HR
|13
|52
|RBI
|37
|62/41
|K/BB
|59/30
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|77
|42 (55.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (50.6%)
|14 (18.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.1%)
|28 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (35.1%)
|18 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (15.6%)
|26 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (32.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Steele will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Aug. 27, the 27-year-old lefty, started and went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- In his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP, compiling a 4-7 record.
