Michael Brosseau is back in the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers and will face Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)

Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Brosseau had a hit 32 times last season in 70 games (45.7%), including four multi-hit games (5.7%).

Including the 70 games he played in last season, he went deep in six of them (8.6%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.

In 16 of 70 games last year (22.9%), Brosseau drove in a run, and four of those games (5.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He scored 15 times last season in 70 games (21.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 31 GP 34 .284 AVG .230 .368 OBP .321 .403 SLG .419 4 XBH 6 2 HR 4 11 RBI 12 20/6 K/BB 28/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 35 GP 35 16 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (45.7%) 3 (8.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (2.9%) 6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (25.7%) 2 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 8 (22.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (22.9%)

