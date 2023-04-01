Michael Brosseau is back in the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers and will face Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.

Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Michael Brosseau At The Plate (2022)

  • Brosseau hit .255 with four doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • Brosseau had a hit 32 times last season in 70 games (45.7%), including four multi-hit games (5.7%).
  • Including the 70 games he played in last season, he went deep in six of them (8.6%), homering in 3.8% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 16 of 70 games last year (22.9%), Brosseau drove in a run, and four of those games (5.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He scored 15 times last season in 70 games (21.4%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 34
.284 AVG .230
.368 OBP .321
.403 SLG .419
4 XBH 6
2 HR 4
11 RBI 12
20/6 K/BB 28/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
35 GP 35
16 (45.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (45.7%)
3 (8.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (2.9%)
6 (17.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (25.7%)
2 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
8 (22.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (22.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Steele starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.
  • The 27-year-old lefty started and threw 5 1/3 innings when he last appeared Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • Over his 24 appearances last season he finished with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP, compiling a 4-7 record.
