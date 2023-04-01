Louis Linwood Voit III makes his season debut when the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Louis Linwood Voit III Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Louis Linwood Voit III? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Louis Linwood Voit III At The Plate (2022)

Voit hit .226 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 56 walks.

Voit had a base hit in 79 out of 135 games last season (58.5%), with at least two hits in 29 of those contests (21.5%).

He went yard in 21 of 135 games in 2022 (15.6%), including 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Voit drove in a run in 46 of 135 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

He crossed the plate in 44 of 135 games last year (32.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.7% of his games (nine times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Louis Linwood Voit III Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 63 GP 71 .223 AVG .229 .298 OBP .318 .432 SLG .376 20 XBH 24 14 HR 8 40 RBI 29 82/23 K/BB 97/33 0 SB 1 Home Away 63 GP 72 39 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (55.6%) 10 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%) 22 (34.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (30.6%) 13 (20.6%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.1%) 25 (39.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 21 (29.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)