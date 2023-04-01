Saturday's game features the Chicago Cubs (1-0) and the Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) clashing at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 4--0 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on April 1.

The Brewers will call on Brandon Woodruff versus the Cubs and Justin Steele.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Brewers -1.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

  • Total Prediction: Under 6.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

  • Last season, the Brewers were favored 125 times and won 70, or 56%, of those games.
  • Last season, Milwaukee won 63 of its 108 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
  • With 725 runs scored a season ago, Milwaukee ranked No. 10 in all of baseball.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
March 30 @ Cubs L 4-0 Corbin Burnes vs Marcus Stroman
April 1 @ Cubs - Brandon Woodruff vs Justin Steele
April 2 @ Cubs - Eric Lauer vs Jameson Taillon
April 3 Mets - Freddy Peralta vs Carlos Carrasco
April 4 Mets - Wade Miley vs Max Scherzer
April 5 Mets - Corbin Burnes vs David Peterson
April 7 Cardinals - TBA vs TBA

