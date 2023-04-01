Brewers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Chicago Cubs (1-0) and the Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) clashing at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 4--0 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on April 1.
The Brewers will call on Brandon Woodruff versus the Cubs and Justin Steele.
Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Brewers -1.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 6.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- Last season, the Brewers were favored 125 times and won 70, or 56%, of those games.
- Last season, Milwaukee won 63 of its 108 games, or 58.3%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- With 725 runs scored a season ago, Milwaukee ranked No. 10 in all of baseball.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Cubs
|L 4-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Marcus Stroman
|April 1
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Justin Steele
|April 2
|@ Cubs
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jameson Taillon
|April 3
|Mets
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 4
|Mets
|-
|Wade Miley vs Max Scherzer
|April 5
|Mets
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs David Peterson
|April 7
|Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
