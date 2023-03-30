The Eastern-leading Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) are favored by 2.5 points as they look to defeat the Boston Celtics (52-24). The teams play Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The point total in the matchup is set at 236.5.

Bucks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -2.5 236.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee's 76 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points 28 times.
  • Milwaukee's games this season have had an average of 230 points, 6.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bucks have a 42-34-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 51, or 82.3%, of those games.
  • This season, Milwaukee has won 43 of its 53 games, or 81.1%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 58.3% chance to win.

Bucks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Celtics Total Facts
Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 28 36.8% 117.2 235.2 112.8 224.8 227.2
Celtics 29 38.2% 118 235.2 112 224.8 227.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
  • Six of Bucks' past 10 games have gone over the total.
  • At home, Milwaukee owns a better record against the spread (21-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (21-18-0).
  • The Bucks score 5.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Celtics give up (112).
  • Milwaukee has a 33-15 record against the spread and a 41-7 record overall when putting up more than 112 points.

Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Bucks and Celtics Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 42-34 31-23 39-37
Celtics 40-36 2-1 40-36

Bucks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Celtics
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 118
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
33-15
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-17
41-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 41-9
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 112
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
34-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-19
45-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-11

