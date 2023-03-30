Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM on Thursday, March 30 ET at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +120 moneyline odds. A 7-run total has been listed for this game.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Brewers' game versus the Cubs but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Brewers (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to take down the Cubs with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Rowdy Tellez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Brewers won 70 out of the 125 games, or 56%, in which they were favored.

The Brewers had a record of 51-33, a 60.7% win rate, when they were favored by -145 or more by bookmakers last season.

Milwaukee has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers hit 109 home runs away from home last season (1.3 per game).

Milwaukee slugged .405 with three extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Cubs came away with 50 wins in the 110 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Cubs won 30 of 69 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

Chicago hit 73 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Cubs averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .394 at home.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd Win NL Central +160 - 2nd Make Playoffs +160 6th 2nd

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.