Brewers Injury List Today - April 7
The Milwaukee Brewers (5-1) have six players currently listed on the IL. They next play the St. Louis Cardinals (2-4) on Friday, April 7 at American Family Field, with the first pitch being thrown at 8:10 PM ET.
Brewers Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Luis Urías
|10 Day Injury List
|Hamstring
|.000 / .000 / .000, 0 HR, 0 RBI
|Aaron Ashby
|15 Day Injury List
|Labrum
|-
|Justin Wilson
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Tyrone Taylor
|10 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Adrian Houser
|15 Day Injury List
|Groin
|-
|Jason Alexander
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
Brewers Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Stadium: American Family Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Brewers
|-155
|+135
|MIL -1.5
|8.5
Brewers vs. Mets Player Performance - April 5
On Wednesday, the Brewers won 7-6 over the Mets while outhitting New York 10-7 in the contest.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|4 1/3 IP, 6 R, 7 H, 3 K, 2 BB
|Joey Wiemer
|CF
|1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI
|Jesse Winker
|LF
|2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI
|Owen Miller
|1B
|1-for-2, RBI
|Louis Linwood Voit III
|1B
|2-for-4
|Brian Anderson
|RF
|1-for-3, BB
