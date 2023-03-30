Brewers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (0-0) going head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (0-0) at 2:20 PM ET (on March 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes against the Cubs and Marcus Stroman.
Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers entered a game as favorites 125 times last season and won 70, or 56%, of those games.
- Milwaukee had a record of 51-33, a 60.7% win rate, when it was favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks last season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
- With 725 runs scored a season ago, Milwaukee ranked No. 10 in all of baseball.
- The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Marcus Stroman
|April 1
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Justin Steele
|April 2
|@ Cubs
|-
|Eric Lauer vs Jameson Taillon
|April 3
|Mets
|-
|TBA vs Carlos Carrasco
|April 4
|Mets
|-
|TBA vs Max Scherzer
|April 5
|Mets
|-
|TBA vs TBA
