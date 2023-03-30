Thursday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (0-0) going head to head against the Milwaukee Brewers (0-0) at 2:20 PM ET (on March 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes against the Cubs and Marcus Stroman.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers entered a game as favorites 125 times last season and won 70, or 56%, of those games.

Milwaukee had a record of 51-33, a 60.7% win rate, when it was favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

With 725 runs scored a season ago, Milwaukee ranked No. 10 in all of baseball.

The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule