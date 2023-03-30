Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Portis, in his last action, had 12 points and eight rebounds in a 149-136 win over the Pacers.

In this article, we break down Portis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Bobby Portis Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.8 12.7 Rebounds 7.5 9.5 8.4 Assists -- 1.5 0.7 PRA 18.5 24.8 21.8 PR 17.5 23.3 21.1 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Bobby Portis Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Bobby Portis has made 5.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 7.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Portis' opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.5.

Defensively, the Celtics are sixth in the NBA, conceding 112 points per game.

The Celtics concede 44 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

The Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league, allowing 23.2 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 11.8 makes per contest, sixth in the league.

Bobby Portis vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2022 23 4 9 1 0 0 0

