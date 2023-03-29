The Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday included, square off versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Holiday put up nine points and seven assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 129-106 loss versus the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll dive into Holiday's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.9 13.5 Rebounds 3.5 5.0 4.1 Assists 7.5 7.3 7.7 PRA 28.5 31.2 25.3 PR 20.5 23.9 17.6 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.8



Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Jrue Holiday has made 7.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 13.8% of his team's total makes.

Holiday is averaging 6.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Holiday's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.4.

Giving up 118.7 points per contest, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Pacers are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45.1 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26.4 assists per game, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pacers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jrue Holiday vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 32 19 7 11 2 1 1 1/27/2023 35 20 9 9 1 0 1 1/16/2023 37 35 4 11 5 0 2

