The Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) have six players on the injury report, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, in their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (33-43) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, March 29 at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Bucks won on Monday 126-117 over the Pistons. Khris Middleton totaled 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Ingles SF Questionable Knee 7 3 3.2 Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Knee 31.1 11.7 5.6 Goran Dragic PG Questionable Knee 6.3 1.3 2.7 Meyers Leonard C Out Calf 4 2.2 0 Khris Middleton SF Questionable Knee 15.5 4.4 5 Jae Crowder SF Out Calf 5.7 4.1 1.3

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Buddy Hield: Out (Illness), Myles Turner: Questionable (Ankle/Back), Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Ankle), Chris Duarte: Out (Ankle), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia)

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSWI

Bucks Season Insights

The 116.8 points per game the Bucks put up are only 1.9 fewer points than the Pacers give up (118.7).

Milwaukee has a 29-3 record when scoring more than 118.7 points.

The Bucks have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 123 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.2 points more than the 116.8 they've scored this season.

Milwaukee hits 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.5% rate (12th in the NBA), compared to the 11.8 per game its opponents make at a 34.8% rate.

The Bucks average 114.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in the league), and allow 108.4 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -11.5 237

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.