The Indiana Pacers (33-43) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Bucks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 119 - Pacers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 11.5)

Pacers (+ 11.5) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



The Bucks (40-30-5 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, two% more often than the Pacers (39-36-1) this year.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (66.7%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it less often (48% of the time) than Indiana (50%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 50-11, a better record than the Pacers have posted (23-36) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

With 116.8 points per game on offense, Milwaukee is seventh in the NBA. Defensively, it gives up 112.4 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Bucks are dishing out 25.6 dimes per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Bucks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, Milwaukee has taken 55.2% two-pointers (accounting for 65.3% of the team's baskets) and 44.8% threes (34.7%).

