The Indiana Pacers (33-43) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Bucks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Bucks 119 - Pacers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pacers

  • Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 11.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (237.5)
  • The Bucks (40-30-5 ATS) have covered the spread 53.3% of the time, two% more often than the Pacers (39-36-1) this year.
  • Milwaukee covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (66.7%).
  • When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it less often (48% of the time) than Indiana (50%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 50-11, a better record than the Pacers have posted (23-36) as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

  • With 116.8 points per game on offense, Milwaukee is seventh in the NBA. Defensively, it gives up 112.4 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Bucks are dishing out 25.6 dimes per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • The Bucks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
  • In terms of shot breakdown, Milwaukee has taken 55.2% two-pointers (accounting for 65.3% of the team's baskets) and 44.8% threes (34.7%).

