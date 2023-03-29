On Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Pacers (33-43) will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks average 116.8 points per game (seventh in the league) while giving up 112.4 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +327 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Pacers' -231 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.6 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 118.7 per contest (27th in league).

These two teams average 232.4 points per game combined, 4.6 less than this game's total.

These teams together surrender 231.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's total.

Milwaukee has covered 42 times in 75 matchups with a spread this season.

Indiana has covered 39 times in 76 chances against the spread this season.

Bucks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +320 +145 - Pacers +100000 +90000 -

