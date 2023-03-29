The Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez included, face off versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 126-117 win over the Pistons, Lopez tallied 24 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Lopez's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.7 20.4 Rebounds 7.5 6.8 7.8 Assists -- 1.3 1.7 PRA 26.5 23.8 29.9 PR 24.5 22.5 28.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Brook Lopez's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.5 per contest.

He's put up 4.8 threes per game, or 11.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.4. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.6 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 27th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 118.7 points per game.

The Pacers are the 26th-ranked team in the league, allowing 45.1 rebounds per game.

The Pacers allow 26.4 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pacers are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/27/2023 24 15 6 2 3 1 1 1/16/2023 34 19 6 1 3 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lopez or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.