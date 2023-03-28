How to Watch Wisconsin vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Texas Mean Green (29-7) will look to continue a three-game win run when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Badgers have also taken three games in a row.
Wisconsin vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers are shooting 41.6% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 39.2% the Mean Green's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Wisconsin has a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.2% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 109th.
- The Badgers score 9.9 more points per game (65.6) than the Mean Green give up to opponents (55.7).
- When Wisconsin allows fewer than 64.7 points, it is 12-5.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- At home Wisconsin is putting up 66.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than it is averaging on the road (67.3).
- At home, the Badgers give up 60.7 points per game. Away, they give up 71.
- At home, Wisconsin sinks 8.5 treys per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (7.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).
Wisconsin Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/14/2023
|Bradley
|W 81-62
|Kohl Center
|3/19/2023
|Liberty
|W 75-71
|Kohl Center
|3/21/2023
|@ Oregon
|W 61-58
|Matthew Knight Arena
|3/28/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Orleans Arena
