The North Texas Mean Green (29-7) will look to continue a three-game win run when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (20-14) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Badgers have also taken three games in a row.

Wisconsin vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers are shooting 41.6% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 39.2% the Mean Green's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Wisconsin has a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.2% from the field.

The Badgers are the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 109th.

The Badgers score 9.9 more points per game (65.6) than the Mean Green give up to opponents (55.7).

When Wisconsin allows fewer than 64.7 points, it is 12-5.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

At home Wisconsin is putting up 66.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than it is averaging on the road (67.3).

At home, the Badgers give up 60.7 points per game. Away, they give up 71.

At home, Wisconsin sinks 8.5 treys per game, 0.8 more than it averages on the road (7.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Wisconsin Schedule