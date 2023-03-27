The Minnesota Wild (42-22-9) will host the Seattle Kraken (40-24-8) on Monday, with both teams coming off a win in their most recent game.

You can watch the Wild attempt to knock off the the Kraken on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/11/2022 Kraken Wild 1-0 MIN
11/3/2022 Wild Kraken 4-0 SEA

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild have allowed 193 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.
  • The Wild rank 23rd in the league with 212 goals scored (2.9 per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.
  • Defensively, the Wild have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 71 22 42 64 40 40 38.2%
Joel Eriksson Ek 73 23 32 55 14 39 49.1%
Matthew Boldy 73 25 29 54 37 48 57.1%
Marcus Johansson 72 15 22 37 28 26 42.6%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken have conceded 227 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 13th in the NHL.
  • The Kraken's 253 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fifth in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 36 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 72 13 47 60 49 43 -
Jared McCann 69 35 24 59 24 50 33.3%
Jordan Eberle 72 16 39 55 27 48 44.4%
Matthew Beniers 70 20 30 50 42 47 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 71 11 33 44 25 58 49.5%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.