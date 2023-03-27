Pat Connaughton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 25, Connaughton posted five points in a 129-106 loss against the Nuggets.

In this article we will break down Connaughton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Pat Connaughton Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.1 7.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.2 Assists -- 1.3 1.4 PRA -- 14.2 13.3 PR 13.5 12.9 11.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Pat Connaughton's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Pat Connaughton Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Pat Connaughton has made 2.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 5.1% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 5.6 threes per game, or 10.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Connaughton's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.4.

The Pistons are the 27th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 118.6 points per contest.

The Pistons are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 45 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pistons are 16th in the NBA, allowing 25.7 per contest.

Allowing 12 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pistons are the 10th-ranked team in the league.

Pat Connaughton vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 26 6 2 1 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Connaughton or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.