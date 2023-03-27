Khris Middleton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 129-106 loss to the Nuggets (his most recent action) Middleton produced 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

In this article we will look at Middleton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 14.9 17.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.4 Assists 5.5 5.0 6.7 PRA 27.5 24.1 28.8 PR 22.5 19.1 22.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Khris Middleton's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 5.3% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.2 per contest.

Middleton is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 4.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Middleton's opponents, the Pistons, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 102.4 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Pistons give up 118.6 points per contest, 27th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Pistons have given up 45.0 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have allowed 25.7 per contest, 16th in the league.

The Pistons are the 10th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Khris Middleton vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 15 8 2 4 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Middleton or any of his Bucks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.