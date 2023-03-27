Joe Ingles and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Ingles, in his last action, had two points in a 129-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Below we will look at Ingles' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Joe Ingles Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.1 9.5 Rebounds 3.5 3 3.4 Assists 4.5 3.2 4.1 PRA -- 13.3 17 PR 11.5 10.1 12.9 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.7



Joe Ingles Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Joe Ingles has made 2.4 shots per game, which adds up to 3.1% of his team's total makes.

Ingles is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Ingles' opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.4.

On defense, the Pistons have given up 118.6 points per game, which is 27th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Pistons have allowed 45 rebounds per contest, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pistons are 16th in the NBA, giving up 25.7 per game.

The Pistons give up 12 made 3-pointers per contest, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

Joe Ingles vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 19 6 3 3 2 1 2

