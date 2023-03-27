The Detroit Pistons (16-58) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) on March 27, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (49%).

Milwaukee is 21-4 when it shoots higher than 49% from the field.

The Bucks are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 21st.

The Bucks score 116.7 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons give up.

Milwaukee has a 28-3 record when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Bucks are posting 6.5 more points per game (119.9) than they are in away games (113.4).

Defensively Milwaukee has been better in home games this year, allowing 111.9 points per game, compared to 112.9 in road games.

At home, the Bucks are averaging the same number of treys per game as they are on the road (14.8). Meanwhile, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to away from home (35.8%).

Bucks Injuries