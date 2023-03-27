The Detroit Pistons (16-58) will attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as big, 16.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSWI. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Bucks vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -16.5 233.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 29 times.

Milwaukee has an average point total of 229.1 in its outings this year, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks are 42-32-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 49, or 81.7%, of those games.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -1600 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 94.1% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 29 39.2% 116.7 227.4 112.4 231 227.1 Pistons 33 44.6% 110.7 227.4 118.6 231 227.7

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Bucks have gone over the total five times.

Milwaukee has an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.568) as it does in road games.

The Bucks score just 1.9 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Pistons give up (118.6).

Milwaukee has a 25-6 record against the spread and a 28-3 record overall when putting up more than 118.6 points.

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Bucks and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 42-32 1-0 37-37 Pistons 32-42 0-1 36-38

Bucks vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Pistons 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 25-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 21-9 28-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 14-16 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 25-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-13 30-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-21

