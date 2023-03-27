The Detroit Pistons (16-58) will attempt to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as big, 16.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSWI. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Bucks vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -16.5 233.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee's 74 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 29 times.
  • Milwaukee has an average point total of 229.1 in its outings this year, 4.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bucks are 42-32-0 against the spread this season.
  • Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 49, or 81.7%, of those games.
  • Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -1600 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 94.1% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 29 39.2% 116.7 227.4 112.4 231 227.1
Pistons 33 44.6% 110.7 227.4 118.6 231 227.7

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Bucks have gone over the total five times.
  • Milwaukee has an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.568) as it does in road games.
  • The Bucks score just 1.9 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Pistons give up (118.6).
  • Milwaukee has a 25-6 record against the spread and a 28-3 record overall when putting up more than 118.6 points.

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Bucks and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 42-32 1-0 37-37
Pistons 32-42 0-1 36-38

Bucks vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Pistons
116.7
Points Scored (PG)
 110.7
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
25-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 21-9
28-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 14-16
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
25-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-13
30-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-21

