The Detroit Pistons (16-58) are heavy, 16.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (53-21) on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSWI

BSDET and BSWI Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Bucks vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 121 - Pistons 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 16.5)

Pistons (+ 16.5) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



The Bucks have covered the spread more often than the Pistons this year, recording an ATS record of 40-29-5, compared to the 31-42-1 record of the Pistons.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 16.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 16.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it in fewer games (47.3% of the time) than Detroit (48.6%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 14-56, while the Bucks are 49-11 as moneyline favorites.

Bucks Performance Insights

On offense, Milwaukee is putting up 116.7 points per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is surrendering 112.4 points per contest at the other end (eighth-ranked).

The Bucks are dishing out 25.6 assists per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Bucks rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by Milwaukee in 2022-23, 55.2% of them have been two-pointers (65.2% of the team's made baskets) and 44.8% have been from beyond three-point land (34.8%).

