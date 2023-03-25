The injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20) ahead of their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (49-24) currently has three players on it. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 25 from Ball Arena.

The Bucks came out on top in their last outing 144-116 against the Jazz on Friday. In the Bucks' win, Grayson Allen led the way with 25 points (adding four rebounds and one assist).

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Goran Dragic PG Out Knee 6.4 1.4 2.7 Meyers Leonard C Out Calf 4 2.2 0 Jae Crowder SF Out Calf 6 4.2 1.4

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: None

Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI

Bucks Season Insights

The Bucks average just four more points per game (116.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.8).

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Milwaukee is 39-7.

Over their previous 10 games, the Bucks are posting 124.9 points per contest, 8.1 more than their season average (116.8).

Milwaukee makes 14.9 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) at a 36.7% rate (11th in NBA), compared to the 11.9 per game its opponents make, at a 34.7% rate.

The Bucks average 114.1 points per 100 possessions (ninth in league), while conceding 108.2 points per 100 possessions (third in NBA).

Bucks vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 237.5

