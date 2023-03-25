Bucks vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
In a matchup of the league's conference leaders, the Denver Nuggets (49-24) and the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20), meet on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena, tipping at 9:00 PM ET. The Nuggets are just 2.5-point home favorites. The over/under in the matchup is set at 236.5.
Bucks vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|236.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee has combined with its opponents to score more than 236.5 points in 26 of 73 games this season.
- Milwaukee has had an average of 229 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, Milwaukee has compiled a 42-31-0 record against the spread.
- The Bucks have come away with three wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has a record of 2-4 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Milwaukee has a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
Bucks vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|21
|28.8%
|116.7
|233.5
|112.8
|225
|230.1
|Bucks
|26
|35.6%
|116.8
|233.5
|112.2
|225
|226.9
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- Milwaukee has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total six times.
- Against the spread, Milwaukee has had better results away (21-15-0) than at home (21-16-0).
- The Bucks score an average of 116.8 points per game, only four more points than the 112.8 the Nuggets give up.
- Milwaukee has put together a 33-13 ATS record and a 39-7 overall record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Bucks vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|40-33
|28-24
|35-38
|Bucks
|42-31
|3-7
|37-36
Bucks vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Bucks
|116.7
|116.8
|8
|7
|34-14
|33-13
|43-5
|39-7
|112.8
|112.2
|11
|7
|32-15
|33-18
|38-9
|43-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.