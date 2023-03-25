Bucks vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 25
The Denver Nuggets (49-24) and the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20), the league's conference leaders, play at Ball Arena on Saturday, March 25, 2023, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Bucks matchup in this article.
Bucks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Bucks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Bucks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-3)
|237
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|236.5
|-150
|+125
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-3)
|237.5
|-145
|+125
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|-
|-135
|+115
Bucks vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +284 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 112.8 per outing (11th in the league).
- The Bucks' +341 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 116.8 points per game (seventh in NBA) while allowing 112.2 per outing (seventh in league).
- The teams average 233.5 points per game combined, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to score 225 points per game, 12 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Denver has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.
- Milwaukee has won 42 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 31 times.
Bucks and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+320
|+145
|-
|Nuggets
|+800
|+340
|-
