Wild vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Minnesota Wild (41-22-8) visit the Philadelphia Flyers (26-32-12) at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, March 23 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP, with each team fresh off of a win. The Wild are coming off a 2-1 overtime victory over the New Jersey Devils, while the Flyers took down the Florida Panthers 6-3 in their last outing.
Wild vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, SNE, and SNP
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-155)
|Flyers (+135)
|6
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have gone 33-16 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 21-8 (winning 72.4%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Wild's implied win probability is 60.8%.
- Minnesota and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 34 of 71 games this season.
Wild vs. Flyers Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|205 (23rd)
|Goals
|186 (30th)
|188 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|231 (21st)
|49 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|30 (32nd)
|44 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (24th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota hit the over in six of its past 10 contests.
- The Wild and their opponents have averaged 5.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6).
- In their past 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 1.6 higher than their season-long average.
- The Wild's 2.9 average goals per game add up to 205 total, which makes them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Wild have given up the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 188 (2.6 per game).
- Their goal differential (+17) ranks them 13th in the league.
