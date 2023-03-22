Jevon Carter and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 118-111 win over the Raptors (his previous game) Carter put up nine points.

In this piece we'll break down Carter's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jevon Carter Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.0 10.0 Rebounds -- 2.6 2.1 Assists -- 2.4 1.9 PRA -- 13 14 PR -- 10.6 12.1 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.4



Jevon Carter Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Jevon Carter has made 2.9 field goals per game, which accounts for 6.9% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.0 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Spurs are last in the league, giving up 122 points per game.

Allowing 44.6 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have allowed 26.4 per game, 29th in the NBA.

Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Spurs are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Jevon Carter vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2022 33 21 2 6 5 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.