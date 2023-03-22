Giannis Antetokounmpo will take the court for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the San Antonio Spurs.

In a 118-111 win over the Raptors (his most recent game) Antetokounmpo posted 22 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Antetokounmpo, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.3 25.6 Rebounds 11.5 11.9 9.9 Assists 5.5 5.6 6.1 PRA 49.5 48.8 41.6 PR 43.5 43.2 35.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.7



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Spurs

Antetokounmpo is responsible for taking 17.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 4.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

The Bucks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

Allowing 122 points per game, the Spurs are the worst squad in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 44.6 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have given up 26.4 per game, 29th in the NBA.

The Spurs are the 16th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2021 34 28 13 3 0 0 0 10/23/2021 30 21 8 8 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.