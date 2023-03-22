The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, March 22 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bucks took care of business in their most recent matchup 118-111 against the Raptors on Sunday. In the victory, Brook Lopez paced the Bucks with 26 points.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Goran Dragic PG Out Knee 6.4 1.4 2.7 Meyers Leonard C Out Calf 4.0 2.2 0.0 Jae Crowder SF Out Calf 6.0 4.2 1.4

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Devonte' Graham: Out (Rest), Doug McDermott: Out (Rest), Khem Birch: Out (Knee), Romeo Langford: Out (Rest), Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Neck), Tre Jones: Out (Rest), Charles Bassey: Out (Patella), Jeremy Sochan: Questionable (Knee)

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSSW and BSWI

Bucks Season Insights

The 116.3 points per game the Bucks score are 5.7 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.0).

Milwaukee has a 23-3 record when putting up more than 122.0 points.

The Bucks have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 124.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 8.1 points more than the 116.3 they've scored this season.

Milwaukee makes 2.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.8 (fourth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9.

The Bucks average 113.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (ninth in the league), and allow 108.6 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -17.5 238

