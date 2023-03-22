Bucks vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) take on the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) as double-digit, 17.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is 236.5.
Bucks vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSSW and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-17.5
|236.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points 25 times.
- The average point total in Milwaukee's games this season is 228.6, 7.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Bucks have compiled a 40-31-0 record against the spread.
- Milwaukee has won 47, or 81%, of the 58 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -3000.
- The Bucks have a 96.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Bucks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|25
|35.2%
|116.3
|228.7
|112.4
|234.4
|226.7
|Spurs
|33
|45.8%
|112.4
|228.7
|122.0
|234.4
|232.8
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Bucks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 games.
- In home games, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (20-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-15-0).
- The Bucks record 5.7 fewer points per game (116.3) than the Spurs allow (122.0).
- Milwaukee has a 21-5 record against the spread and a 23-3 record overall when putting up more than 122.0 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|40-31
|0-0
|36-35
|Spurs
|30-42
|0-0
|41-31
Bucks vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Bucks
|Spurs
|116.3
|112.4
|9
|24
|21-5
|21-13
|23-3
|13-21
|112.4
|122.0
|8
|30
|25-14
|15-6
|33-6
|14-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.