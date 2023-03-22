The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) go head to head with the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSWI.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSWI

BSSW and BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +277 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.3 points per game to rank ninth in the league and are allowing 112.4 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Spurs put up 112.4 points per game (24th in league) while giving up 122 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -695 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

The teams combine to score 228.7 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams give up a combined 234.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has put together a 40-28-3 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has compiled a 30-42-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bucks and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +330 +145 - Spurs - - +3000

