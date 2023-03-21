N'Faly Dante and Steven Crowl are two players to watch on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Oregon Ducks (21-14) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (19-14) at Matthew Knight Arena.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Wisconsin's Last Game

On Sunday, in its most recent game, Wisconsin topped Liberty 75-71. With 27 points, Chucky Hepburn was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Chucky Hepburn 27 3 1 0 0 0 Tyler Wahl 16 6 0 1 0 0 Steven Crowl 14 2 2 0 0 0

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Crowl is averaging team highs in points (12.3 per game) and rebounds (6.8). And he is delivering 2.5 assists, making 51.3% of his shots from the field.

Hepburn leads the Badgers in assists (2.9 per game), and averages 12.2 points and 2.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Tyler Wahl gives the Badgers 11.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Connor Essegian is posting 11.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 40.3% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Max Klesmit is averaging 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Wisconsin Top Performers (Last 10 Games)